China+passes+law+giving+new+powers+over+Hong+Kong

China has passed a controversial security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong, deepening fears for the city's freedoms.
It is set to criminalise secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, but will also effectively curtail protests and freedom of speech.
The move follows increasing unrest and a widening pro-democracy movement.
Hong Kong was handed back to China from British control in 1997.
