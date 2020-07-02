Aravinda+to+police+unit+probing+sports+offences+today

Former chief cricket selector Aravinda de Silva has been summoned to appear at the special police division investigating sports offences at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo at 2.00 pm today (30).



He is due to give a statement in connection with the allegation made by ex-sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage of match-fixing in the final of the World Cup in 2011 between Sri Lanka and India.



The former minister said he has submitted written information to the ICC with regard to suspected match-fixing in the game.



This police unit earlier obtained a statement from him in connection with his allegation.



It says the future course of investigations will be decided after considering the evidence that will be given by de Silva today.