Gammanpila rejects arguments over MCC money grants (video)

Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Udaya Gammanpila says the arguments by the opposition, in collaboration with the US, that Sri Lanka did not receive money as MCC grants, are incorrect.
He said so at a media briefing in Colombo.
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 13:54
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More