Media spokesman of the National Freedom Front Mohamed Muzammil says the JVP will lose its three per cent votes at the upcoming general election.



He made the prediction while participating in a media conference by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna today (30).



Muzammil also said that it was during the period that both Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa were at the Sirikotha that the Central Bank bond fraud and the Easter Sunday terror attacks happened.