The IS duo exposed at Maithi’s security evaluation meeting (video)





The State Intelligence warned the Presidential Security Division about ISIS ideological activities, but it failed to caution about a possible attack, the presidential commission that investigates the Easter Sunday strikes was told yesterday (29).



S.G. Satharasinghe, an ASP attached to the PSD, testified about the level of security given to the president at the time of the terror attacks.



The additional solicitor general questioned him about the security provided to the then president Maithripala Sirisena.



He replied that a monthly review of the president’s security took place, in addition to special meetings if he attended public meetings.



When asked if such a meeting took place in February 2019, the ASP said a security evaluation was obtained prior to the Independence Day celebrations in that year.



Representing State Intelligence, SSP Lalith Adikari has said there that the ISIS was facing a setback in Iran and Iraq and was planning its members to be sent back to their homes to target pubic meetings.



He has also said that two such ISIS members were in the Wellampitiya and Dehiwala areas.



At another meeting on 15 February 2019, SP Janaka Seneviratne of the State Intelligence revealed that 28 ISIS activists had gone to Syria, where three of them had died in an airstrike.



Sri Lanka was having more than 100 ISIS believers, scattered in Colombo, Kandy and Batticaloa areas, Adikari has told Satharasinghe.



A State Intelligence report was called prior to a function to be attended by the then president at Weber Stadium in Batticaloa on 12 April 2019.



The report mentioned no threat by any terrorist or extremist group, but warned strong caution to be maintained against ISIS extremist activities, said ASP Satharasinghe.



Also, it was said that Kathankudy’s National Thowheed Jamaath leader Zahran Hashim was having a big following after circulating his criticism of other religious beliefs in social media in violation of the country’s law and democracy.



He was asked by the additional solicitor general if the State Intelligence warned the PSD at the presidential security evaluation meeting on 18 April 2019 about receiving information from foreign intelligence or other sources about a possible attack.



The witness said SP Janaka Seneviratne, who was present, did not make any such mention.



However, he informed the meeting about Zahran telling his followers that followers of other faiths should be murdered.



The additional solicitor general further questioned the witness if the State Intelligence representative said about any link between the vandalizing of Buddha statues at Mawanella in December 2018 and the finding of explosives at Wanathavilluwa on 16 January 2019.



ASP Satharasinghe replied that the 18 April meeting was not told of no such thing.



He also responded in the negative when asked if the meeting was told about the attempted killing of one Thaslim, a secretary of the then minister Kabir Hashim and the motorcycle bomb blast at Kathankudy.