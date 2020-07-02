Vineethagama villagers turn ugly over their water supply (video)





Vineethagama is a small village with scenic beauty located at the foot of the Mount Namunukula on the border of Badulla district.



However, its 300-odd inhabitants have been faced with an ugly problem for around 30 years now.



At times, they are even at loggerheads with their neighbours in a fight to secure a drop of water.



This tank gets filled by a pipe laid from atop the Namunukula, but the supply is very much polluted.



It is surprising as to why the voice of these villagers was left unheard by the authorities and politicians visiting them for their votes.



The subject ministry and the provincial council have many institutions under them to prevent these people from turning ugly any further.