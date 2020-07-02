සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Vineethagama villagers turn ugly over their water supply (video)

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 15:34

Vineethagama+villagers+turn+ugly+over+their+water+supply+%28video%29


Vineethagama is a small village with scenic beauty located at the foot of the Mount Namunukula on the border of Badulla district.

However, its 300-odd inhabitants have been faced with an ugly problem for around 30 years now.

At times, they are even at loggerheads with their neighbours in a fight to secure a drop of water.

This tank gets filled by a pipe laid from atop the Namunukula, but the supply is very much polluted.

It is surprising as to why the voice of these villagers was left unheard by the authorities and politicians visiting them for their votes.

The subject ministry and the provincial council have many institutions under them to prevent these people from turning ugly any further.
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:52

One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.