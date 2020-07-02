ETI depositors’ FR petition next hearing on 25 Sept.

The Supreme Court has fixed the next hearing for 25 September of the fundamental rights petition filed by depositors of the ETI Company seeking an order to the Central Bank to repay their deposit money.



Chief justice Jayantha Fernando, L.T.B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairaja took up the petition today (30).



The ETI depositors association wants an order to the CB to acquire the company’s assets in order for the repayment of their deposit money.