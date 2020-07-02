සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President looks into grievances at Excise Department

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 15:15

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed long-standing issues at the Department of Excise and directed relevant officials to find immediate solutions to them.

President instructed the officials to look for remedies at institutional level for issues pertaining to expediting the preparation of Service Charter, recruitment and promotions.

These issues were identified and solutions were recommended during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (29) with the collective of Trade Unions of the Department of Excise.

President pointed out that trainees who will be selected under the graduate employment programme could be appointed to the existing vacancies at the Department.

It was also discussed to introduce a promotion scheme for those officials who have been serving in the same position for a long period of time and to find remedies to the shortage of material resources at the Department.

President emphasized the necessity of giving an opportunity to people from unskilled and low income category when recruitments are made for lower positions.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S. R. Attygalle, Commissioner of Excise A. Bodaragama and other officials and representatives of Trade Unions were present during the discussion.

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:52

One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonight
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:17

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More



