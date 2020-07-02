Aravinda+arrives+at+division+probing+sports+offences

Former chairman of the cricket selection committee Aravinda de Silva arrived at the special Sports Ministry division investigating sports offences.
He is due to give a statement in connection with the allegation made by ex-sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage of match-fixing in the final of the World Cup in 2011 between Sri Lanka and India.
