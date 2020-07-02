Postal voting on July 13 for MOH, PHI, family health officers

All Medical Officers of Health, Public Health Inspectors and Family Health Workers will be able to cast their postal votes for the General Election on 13 July, says Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 15:07
