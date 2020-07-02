Mother relates how she tried to save couple at Sera Ella falls (video)





The entire country became concerned after hearing the death of a would-be groom during a photo-shoot at Sera Ella falls at Ilukkumbura in Laggala yesterday (29).



It has now transpired that the mother of the bride-to-be jumped into the water to save the young couple.



Describing the sad moment, she said she managed to catch hold of her daughter’s jacket, but the boy had drowned by that time.



The 27-year-old had been there with the girl, aged 20, and parents when he slipped and fell into the falls.



His last picture is now circulating in the social media.