Avant+Garde+case+preliminary+objections+rejected

The special trial-at-bar at the Colombo High Court today (30) rejected a preliminary objection raised by the defendants in the case filed by the attorney general against Avant Garde owner Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others that the hearing cannot proceed.



Justices Dhammika Ganepola, Aditya Patabendige and Manjula Tilakaratne are taking up the case.



The AG has filed the case on 19 counts, and the hearing has been fixed for 02 November.



The trial-at-bar ordered that the dates for calling the case be fixed on 30 July.%MCEPASTEBIN%