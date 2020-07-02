Cabinet+to+be+told+about+electricity+bill+complaints

The cabinet will be made aware of the consumer complaints with regard to their electricity bills in the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic, says Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.



He told the media at his ministry today (30) that a decision would be taken thereafter with regard to the electricity tariffs.



The Ceylon Electricity Board has consumer dues amounting to Rs. 20,000 million for consumption during March, April and May.



However, the CEB says around 90 per cent of consumers have paid their June bills.