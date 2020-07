Just recently, Muttiah Muralitharan was named the most valuable player of the 21st century by the Wisden Cricket Monthly.



In consultation with the CricViz, the leading cricket analytics company, the magazine released the top 30 Test players of the century, and the former Sri Lankan off-spinner tops the list.



Murali captured 800 wickets in 133 Tests.



A special felicitation took place in his honour yesterday (29) and together with family members, Murali cut a cake and celebrated on the occasion.