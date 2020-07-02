17+years+of+hard+labour+for+rape

A man was today (30) sentenced to 17 years of hard labour for the rape of a woman at Pitawalgoda in Yakkala ten years ago.
Gampaha high court judge Nimal Ranaweera also imposed a Rs. 25,000 fine and ordered a Rs. 200,000 compensation to the aggrieved party.
Failure to do so will add 23 more months to the convict’s prison term.
The then 47-year-old mother of one had been walking back home in a paddy field from her garment job in Kadawatha in July 2010, when she was raped and her gold chain snatched.
Gampaha high court judge Nimal Ranaweera also imposed a Rs. 25,000 fine and ordered a Rs. 200,000 compensation to the aggrieved party.
Failure to do so will add 23 more months to the convict’s prison term.
The then 47-year-old mother of one had been walking back home in a paddy field from her garment job in Kadawatha in July 2010, when she was raped and her gold chain snatched.