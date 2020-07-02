Petition+seeks+arrest+of+terrorists+linked+to+Aranthalawa+massacre

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an order to the IGP to arrest all living terrorists connected to the killing of Buddhist monks at Aranthalawa.



The only survivor in the massacre, Ven. Andaulpatha Buddhasara Thera, has filed the petition that cites the attorney general, acting IGP and the director of national intelligence as respondents.



The petitioner also seeks a compensation of Rs. 20 million.