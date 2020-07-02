2,047 Covid-19 infected in Sri Lanka

Five more persons have tested positive for Covid-19.
All are arrivals from Oman.
With their addition, the total infected in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,047, says the Government Information Department.
Meanwhile, 325 patients remain in hospitals, while 1,711 have been discharged after recovery.
