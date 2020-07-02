Day+care+centres+to+open+from+02+July

All day care centres will be permitted to open from 02 July, says health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.
The decision has been taken in view of the importance of such facilities for working parents.
Day care centres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The minister adds that permission has been given for their opening at the request of parents and considering that no Covid-19 patients were reported from society for the past two months.
