Instructions+to+be+followed+at+postal+voting

The Election Commission says that producing an acceptable identification document is mandatory at postal voting in the general election.
In a statement, the commission says the national identity card, valid driving license, valid passport or the temporary identity card issued by the commission will be accepted.
Failure to produce proper identification makes anyone ineligible to vote.
Also, voters have been asked to bring a black or blue pen and to follow the health guidelines when voting.
