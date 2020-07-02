Ballot+paper+printing+completed

The Government Printing Department says the printing of ballot papers for all district has now been completed.
In a statement, Government Printer Gangani Liyanage says the other related work will be finalized in the coming days.
The Department has made the relevant arrangements in accordance with health guidelines, she adds.
