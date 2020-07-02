සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police permitted to detain suspects in Dambulla killing for 30 days

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 19:02

Police+permitted+to+detain+suspects+in+Dambulla+killing+for+30+days


Dambulla magistrate Senarath Bandara Illangasinghe has permitted the police to detain for 30 days the three suspects in the killing of a sand tipper driver and burning him on a tyre pyre at the Gonawewa jungle at Ihala Erawula in Dambulla two weeks ago.

The Matale police crime division took the trio into custody and handed them over to the Dambulla police for investigation.

A team led by Dambulla HQI Inspector S.P. Edirisinghe, Matale police crime division head Inspector S.P.M. Tilakawardena took the main suspect to the murder scene.

The main suspect has told the police that he had tried to kill the tipper driver on a previous day with the aid of a friend, but it did not work.

Later, he was brought there in a motorcycle and killed by beating him on the head with a mammoty, and burnt with 28 old tyres brought in by the friend, he has said.

The main suspect also confessed to having had an affair with the deceased’s wife with his knowledge and claimed to have had sex with the couple.

All the suspects are under interrogation and the deceased’s wife is also to be questioned.

The main suspect has also said that he had known him since 2001.

After killing him, he had taken the woman to a lodge and later told her and his wife as well about killing him.
Car on fire at Ward Place (Video)
Car on fire at Ward Place (Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:55

A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:52

One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.