193+Sri+Lankans+return+from+UAE

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in the United Arab Emirates has returned home.
The 193 persons arrived at the Katunayake airport today (30).
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 18:49
A group of Sri Lankans stranded in the United Arab Emirates has returned home.
The 193 persons arrived at the Katunayake airport today (30).
A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More