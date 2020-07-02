Police+Narcotics+Bureau+suspects+involved+in+the+225+million+drugs+hidden+in+bags+of+rice+

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced investigations into the manner in which the arrested suspects working at the Police Narcotics Bureauhave earned assets in connection with the alleged sale of heroin to traffickers.



Accordingly, they are investigating how their property, bank accounts and jewelery have been purchased.



A Sub Inspector of Police Narcotics Bureau, two Police Sergeants, two constables and a civilian have been arrested and are being interrogated.



It is also reported that a police inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau has gone missing and investigations are underway to arrest him.



The acting IGP has also taken steps to suspend the work of the arrested policemen.



DIG Sajeewa Medawatte who was in charge of the Police Narcotics Bureau has been transferred to the Police Welfare Division.



DIG K. Aponsu has been appointed as the head of the Police Narcotics Bureau.



It has also been revealed that the 225 million worth of narcotics seized at Welisara - Nugewatta area which were concealed in the bags of rice has been done with the help of the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau, who are currently in custody.