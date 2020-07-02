Everyone+should+be+aware+of+the+dangers+of+a+second+wave+of+the+coronavirus+in+the+country+GMOA+

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) points out that everyone should be aware of the dangers of a second wave of coronavirus in the country.
Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today, the Association's Editor, Dr. Haritha Aluthge stated that there is a problem with the health guidelines gazette not being issued so far.
