Five vehicles of former state ministers to be taken into custody - (Video)

The postal vote on 13th July has been reserved for Health Medical Officers, Public Health Inspectors and Family Health Services.

It was not included in the previously announced 6 days.

Postal voting dates are set for July 14 to 17 for other government officials, and postal voters who do not have the opportunity to vote on those days can cast their votes on July 20 and 21.

The Chairman of the Election Commission stated that a decision will be taken next week on whether to extend the period of the election.

He also stated that the police have been ordered to arrest more than 5 vehicles of former state ministers who have not handed over their vehicles.

Meanwhile, President of the Sinhale organization Dan Priyasad filed a complaint with the Election Commission stating that Karuna Amman should not be allowed to contest the next general election.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has decided not to allow anyone who does not have a valid identity card to cast their postal votes.

Accordingly, the National Identity Card, valid driving license, Passport or Temporary Identity Card issued by the Election Commission can be used for postal voting.