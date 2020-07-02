African Diplomats Meet with Prime Minister (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the strong relations maintained with the African countries during his tenure should be restored.

The Prime Minister made this statement when a delegation of the Heads of Mission of these countries met at Temple Trees to mark the African day.

South African High Commissioner Robina P Marx said that while many countries around the world are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus, Sri Lanka and Africa should focus on finding new opportunities in the meantime.

The Prime Minister recalled that during his presidency, he established strong relations with African countries.

Diplomats from the Seychelles, Egypt, Libya and Rwanda who participated in the meeting said that it would be important direct the Sri Lankan tea to their markets.

The discussion also focused on promoting tourism among African countries.