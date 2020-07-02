Statement made by a senior member that Ranasinghe Premadasa had provided arms to LTTE could result in an international crisis - Namal (Video)

Former Parliamentarian S B Dissanayake stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna already has 126 seats.

SB Dissanayake also stated that the JVP will get only one seat at the upcoming election.

Former Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilaka stated that the government has lost its two thirds expectation.

Commenting on the election, Minister SM Chandrasena stated that due to the current crisis of the opposition, the people will give more than two thirds of the votes to their party.

Speaking at the election platform, former MP Ashok Abeysinghe said that the government's two-thirds expectation has been reduced to a simple majority.

Former MP Namal Rajapaksa says that the statement made by a UNP senior member that Ranasinghe Premadasa had provided arms to the LTTE is a statement that could result in an international crisis.

Former MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi has said that the people who said that the MCC agreement will be shred into pieces at the presidential election are now worshiping it.

Former parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti states that all governments throughout history have used lies and conspiracy theories to gain power.

Meanwhile, expressing his views on the MCC agreement, former state minister Seshan Semasinghe said that it was not an agreement relevant to the present government.

Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa stated that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) should be committed to protecting the party in the face of repeated attacks.