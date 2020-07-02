The real story behind the Uva Premier League T20 tournament in Sri Lanka ...that have taken the cricket world by surprise (Video)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has paid close attention to the Uva Premier League Twenty20 tournament which is a namesake cricket tournament supposed to be held in the country.

They have decided to lodge a complaint with the ICC over the suspicion that the tournament is being planned by people involved in betting and match fixing.

According to social media and some Indian sports websites, the Uva Premier League tournament commenced yesterday and will be held until the 5th of this month with the participation of four teams. The teams are led by former cricketer’s TM Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof and Thilina Thushara

Although there are live webcasts by several Indian websites claiming that it started yesterday at the cricket ground in Badulla, there is no evidence of such a tournament visible during out visit to the area today.

The Uva Premier League (T20) FACEBOOK page stated that the tournament has been approved by the Uva Provincial Cricket Association.

Given the risk of Covid 19, when there is no cricket tournament in the world, there is serious doubt as to whether this is an opportunity for bookmakers in India and other countries for betting purposes.

Former cricketer Farveez Maharoof said he was deeply saddened by this incident where names of Sri Lankan cricketers have been dragged.

Sachithra Serasinghe who has supposedly played in one of the two matches yesterday said that he was unaware of any such tournament.

Apart from the name of Sachithra Serasinghe, the names of the other players in the team were coined with the names of Sri Lankan cricketers.

In response to a query by Hiru SPORTS regarding the Uva Premier League T20 tournament, CEO of SLC, Ashley de Silva said that complaints will be lodged with the ICC Corruption Unit and the Special Police Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Sports offences.

Meanwhile, Deputy Solicitor General of the Attorney General's Department, President's Counsel Sumathi Dharmawardena, expressed these views regarding the prevention of match fixing during a workshop conducted in the sports ministry.