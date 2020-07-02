සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The real story behind the Uva Premier League T20 tournament in Sri Lanka ...that have taken the cricket world by surprise (Video)

Tuesday, 30 June 2020 - 23:17

The+real+story+behind+the+Uva+Premier+League+T20+tournament+in+Sri+Lanka+...that+have+taken+the+cricket+world+by+surprise+%28Video%29

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has paid close attention to the Uva Premier League Twenty20 tournament which is a namesake cricket tournament supposed to be held in the country.

They have decided to lodge a complaint with the ICC over the suspicion that the tournament is being planned by people involved in betting and match fixing.

According to social media and some Indian sports websites, the Uva Premier League tournament commenced yesterday and will be held until the 5th of this month with the participation of four teams. The teams are led by former cricketer’s TM Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof and Thilina Thushara

Although there are live webcasts by several Indian websites claiming that it started yesterday at the cricket ground in Badulla, there is no evidence of such a tournament visible during out visit to the area today.

The Uva Premier League (T20) FACEBOOK page stated that the tournament has been approved by the Uva Provincial Cricket Association.

Given the risk of Covid 19, when there is no cricket tournament in the world, there is serious doubt as to whether this is an opportunity for bookmakers in India and other countries for betting purposes.

Former cricketer Farveez Maharoof said he was deeply saddened by this incident where names of Sri Lankan cricketers have been dragged.

Sachithra Serasinghe who has supposedly played in one of the two matches yesterday said that he was unaware of any such tournament.

Apart from the name of Sachithra Serasinghe, the names of the other players in the team were coined with the names of Sri Lankan cricketers.

In response to a query by Hiru SPORTS regarding the Uva Premier League T20 tournament, CEO of SLC, Ashley de Silva said that complaints will be lodged with the ICC Corruption Unit and the Special Police Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Sports offences.

Meanwhile, Deputy Solicitor General of the Attorney General's Department, President's Counsel Sumathi Dharmawardena, expressed these views regarding the prevention of match fixing during a workshop conducted in the sports ministry.

Car on fire at Ward Place (Video)
Car on fire at Ward Place (Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:55

A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,061
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:52

One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.