Showers+in+several+provinces+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the evening or night.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.