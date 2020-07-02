Call for probe into North’s missing persons

Relatives of missing persons and civil society representatives staged protests in Vavuniya and Kilinochchi yesterday (30) calling for an investigation into the fate of the missing persons in the North following their surrender to the military during the war.



The protestors denounced claims by some persons in the government that the surrenderers were socially-integrated following their rehabilitation and that the others claimed to be missing are no more.



They insisted that the surrenderers did not die in the war, but went missing following their surrender.



None of the governments gave a proper solution to their call despite non-stop protests for more than three years in this regard, the protestors said.



Several police teams observed if the protestors violated quarantine rules during their agitation.