162+persons+without+facemasks+sent+for+self-quarantine

Police say 162 persons were detected without facemasks at public places in the Western province in the 24 hours ended at 6.00 am today (01).
They were detained and sent for self-quarantine.
Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 7:43
