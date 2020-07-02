Gagana’s two associates arrested

The STF last night (30) arrested two associates of the underworld figure ‘Gagana’, who has links with ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’, for suspected drug-trafficking.
The arrests were made in Maharagama and 21 fake seals of top state officials and institutions and five sets of stamped letters, two grams of Kerala Cannabis and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.
One of the suspects is said to be an Army deserter.
The arrests were made in Maharagama and 21 fake seals of top state officials and institutions and five sets of stamped letters, two grams of Kerala Cannabis and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.
One of the suspects is said to be an Army deserter.