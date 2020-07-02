Gagana’s two associates arrested

The STF last night (30) arrested two associates of the underworld figure ‘Gagana’, who has links with ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’, for suspected drug-trafficking.



The arrests were made in Maharagama and 21 fake seals of top state officials and institutions and five sets of stamped letters, two grams of Kerala Cannabis and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.



One of the suspects is said to be an Army deserter.