Samagi Jana Balawegaya election candidate Sarath Fonseka says persons who came to power with a promise to catch crooks had themselves started robbing within two months.



Addressing a public meeting yesterday (30), he charged that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and deputy leader Ravi Karunanayake were directly involved in the Central Bank bond fraud.



The then CB governor Arjun Mahendran was a close friend of Wickremesinghe, the candidate added.