All+ballot+papers+to+Election+Commission+in+two+days

The handover of all General Election ballot papers to the Election Commission will be completed by 03 July, says Government Printer Gangani Liyanage.



Ballot papers for 18 districts have already been handed over and those for Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Kurunegala are still being printed, according to her.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has instructed the State Film Corporation to prevent the use of film screenings for the promotion of election candidates.



The acting IGP has ordered all police stations to keep a watch of cinema halls to prevent such advertisements.