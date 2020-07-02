Recovered+Covid-19+Navy+personnel+now+total+842

The Navy says its Covid-19 positive personnel who have recovered completely now total 842.
A group of six is the latest to recover and get discharged from hospital.
Another 62 remain in hospital.
Meanwhile, 27 Navy personnel completed their quarantine period at the Sri Lanka Air Force quarantine centre at Iranamadu today.
