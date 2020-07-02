Sybil Wettasinghe passes away (video)

Sybil Wettasinghe, veteran children's book writer and illustrator, passed away today at the age of 92 years.



She had been receiving treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital following an illness.



Mrs. Wettasinghe had written acclaimed children’s books such as ‘Kuda Hora’, ‘Meti Gedara Lamai’, Uda Giya Baba’, ‘Kusumalatha’, ‘Duwana Revula’, ‘Sooththara Puncha’ and ‘Mallitai Matai’ that have been translated into several languages.



Given below is an interview given by her to Hiru Gossip a few years ago:



