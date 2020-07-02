Treasure-promising+gang+swindles+money+in+Matale

An organized gang is swindling money from the people in Matale by misleading them about the existence of buried treasures.



According to reports, this gang has inscribed animal figures in old rocks using picks and hammers in the area.



They show these figures to the would-be victims at prices ranging from Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 saying that valuables were buried underneath the rocks.



A number of people has fallen victim to this gang that has been operating for quite some time now.



Several exorcists are also aiding in this racket.



A top police official of the area commented that it was better to hope and act realistically without laying hope on invisible things.