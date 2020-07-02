27+quarantined+Navy+personnel+released

Twenty-seven personnel of the Navy, who were quarantined at the Sri Lanka Air Force quarantine centre at Iranamadu, were released this morning (01), says the SLAF media unit.
Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 10:34
A car has caught fire at Ward Place in Borella this afternoon.The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to a technical fault.The car was completely destroyed... Read More
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
One (01) more person tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,061 according to the latest information... Read More