Ingiriya+shop+robbed+at+gunpoint

Two armed men in a motorcycle robbed a shop at Batugampala, Handapangoda South in Ingiriya last night (30).
Police say the duo wearing full-face helmets threatened the shop’s cashier at gunpoint and relieved him of Rs. 20,000 in cash and two gold chains.
They had fired shots into the air before making their getaway.
Police say the duo wearing full-face helmets threatened the shop’s cashier at gunpoint and relieved him of Rs. 20,000 in cash and two gold chains.
They had fired shots into the air before making their getaway.