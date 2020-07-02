Brazil+reports+highest+Covid-19+deaths+in+past+24+hours

The total Covid-19 infected worldwide has now risen to 10,574,637, with the fatalities standing at 513,143.



Brazil reported the highest number of deaths, 1,271, in the past 24 hours and with 37,997 new cases, has 1,408,485 total cases.

The country has a total of 59,656 deaths.



The US remains at the top of the list of the infected with 2,727,300 cases, 45,489 being new cases.



It has 130,106 deaths, raised by 748 in the past 24 hours.



India has 585,792 cases, with 18,256 reported within the last 24 hours, as well as its deaths raised by 506 to 17,410.