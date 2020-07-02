Addictive+sweet+areca-nut+targets+Matale+schoolchildren+again

An addictive sweet areca-nut variety that spread fast among Matale schoolchildren some months ago is being stored at several shops for sale once schools reopen, parents allege.



Sold at Rs. 10 per packet with a claim of having proper approval, it has a sale of around 5,000 packets a day at Naula town alone.



A shop-owner said he has sales of between 3,000 and 3,500 packets a week.



He said he was prepared to stop selling this addictive areca-nut variety if the law gets enforced properly.



Parents call for prompt action in this regard.