Kudu Chamara’s accomplice nabbed with heroin

The Colombo Crime Division today (01) nabbed an accomplice of imprisoned drug dealer ‘Kudu Chamara’ with heroin.



The 32-year-old was taken in Borella with more than 505 grams of the drug.



It followed information received by the CCD’s acting director ASP Neville de Silva.



The suspect already has a drug-related case being heard against him at the Colombo High Court.