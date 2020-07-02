One dead in accident at Vavuniya unguarded level crossing (video/pictures)An accident at an unguarded level crossing in Vavuniya this morning (01) left a 58-year-old dead, Settikulam Police say.The victim was the driver of a three-wheeler that collided with a Colombo-bound express train from Mannar at Thudarikulam.The body has been taken to the Settikulam Hospital.