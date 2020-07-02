Upul Tharanga gives statement for 2 ½ hours

Cricketer Upul Tharanga left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry a short while ago after giving a statement for 2 ½ hours.



His statement relates to the allegation of match-fixing made by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage in the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India.



Tharanga arrived at the investigations unit around 10.15 am.



Yesterday, former chief cricket selector Aravinda de Silva gave a statement for 5 ½ hours.



The investigations unit earlier recorded a statement from the ex-minister as well.