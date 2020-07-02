සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

How Cinnamon Grand bomber’s factory was issued copper outside law (video)

Wednesday, 01 July 2020 - 16:27

The Industrial Development Board had issued, outside the proper procedure, excessive amounts of scrap metal to the copper factory owned by Inshaf Ahmed, the Cinnamon Grand Hotel bomber, at the time when the institution was under Rishad Bathiudeen as the Industries and Commerce Minister, it has come to light.

Former marketing director of the IDB Sarath Udayasiri yesterday (30) testified before the presidential commission that investigates the Easter Sunday attacks.

Answering a question, he said M.I. Inshaf Ahmed’s Colossus had applied on 09 August 2017 for registration to buy scrap metal.

The factory is located at Wellampitiya, although it is registered to no. 27, Moor Street, Colombo 12.

In answer to another question, the witness said Colossus had applied to buy scrap copper, brass and zinc.

For the first time, on 29 September 2017, 50 kgs of brass were sold for Rs. 21,250.17.

In that year, the IDB issued 16,856 kgs of brass to Colossus, said the ex-officer.

Additionally, it was given 328 transformers.

Inspecting the registration paper of Colossus, the presidential commission inquired as to how large amounts of brass had been issued although no permission had been granted to issue brass or zinc.

The witness said that despite it being the case, he was not aware as to how that had happened.

According to reports for 2018, Colossus was issued 150 metric tons of copper, 100 mt of brass and 50 mt of aluminium, he said.

Going by its annual turnover exceeding Rs. 600 million, Colossus could be considered a major scale business and the IDB cannot issue scrap metal to it, said the witness.

The IDB was under Rishad Bathiudeen as the Industries and Commerce Minister at the time, he added.
