Museums, archaeological sites reopen for tourists (video)





The Sigiriya rock fortress reopened for tourists today (01) following a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, Hiru correspondent Kanchana Kumara reports that there was a limited tourist presence on the opening day.



Also, museums and archeological monuments and places reopened today.



Meanwhile, the Navy says its Covid-19 positive personnel who have recovered completely now total 842.



A group of six is the latest to recover and get discharged from hospital.



Another 62 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, 27 Navy personnel completed their quarantine period at the Sri Lanka Air Force quarantine centre at Iranamadu today.



Sri Lanka has a total of 2,047 infected, while 1,711 have recovered and left hospital.



Another 325 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, police say 162 persons were detected without facemasks at public places in the Western province in the 24 hours ended at 6.00 am today.



They were detained and sent for self-quarantine.



Meanwhile, PHIs in the northwestern province are on a token strike to protest the non-receipt of their allowances and five other issues.