Pepper+cultivators+to+receive+subsidy

Pepper cultivators affected by declining prices will be given a subsidy of Rs. 85,000 per hectare, says director-general of the Department of Agriculture Dr. A.P. Heenkenda.
He says this subsidy will apply for cultivations that are more than three years old.
According to him, pepper prices are on the decline due to the commencement of the harvesting.
