Three+port+workers+in+protest+atop+gantry+crane

Three Colombo port workers have climbed onto a 57-metre gantry crane and are staging a protest.
They are demanding that the new gantry cranes be installed at the East Container Terminal.
Secretary of the port’s Commercial, Industries and Services Progressive Employees Union Shyamal Seneviratne told Hiru News that the failure to meet this demand will result in the commencement of a fast unto death.
