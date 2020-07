Road development was undertaken in the past under various project names.



However, the people of Sadinnawala in Wellawaya, Moneragala say the promises given them for road renovation with a bridge built remain confined to political promises.



With around 40 families, Sadinnawala has a derelict road to gain access to Wellawaya town and other areas.



The five kms stretch is not passable even by foot.



In the end, the villagers themselves had to do their best and make the road lesser impassable.