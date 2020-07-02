Sanga+asked+to+appear+before+sports+investigation+unit+tomorrow

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry at 9.00 am tomorrow (02) to give a statement.



Today, cricketer Upul Tharanga gave a statement for 2 ½ hours to this investigation unit in connection with the allegation of match-fixing made by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage in the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India.



Yesterday, former chief cricket selector Aravinda de Silva gave a statement for 5 ½ hours.